Hyderabad Ranks Low on World Mental Health Index – Here Are the Reasons

According to a global study, the mental health of urban youth is facing a significant decline. This finding comes from the Mental State of the World Report, conducted by an international research organization. In the report's World Mental Health Index, Hyderabad ranked among the lowest among Indian metro cities, with a Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) score of 58.3. Delhi scored even lower, at 54.4, while the global average stands at 63. The study gathered data from over 75,000 individuals aged 18 to 55 and above, across various countries and regions, highlighting a concerning trend in mental well-being—especially among young urban populations.

One in Three Struggling in Hyderabad

The findings are particularly concerning for Hyderabad, where 32% of respondents fall into the ‘distressed’ or ‘difficulty’ mental health categories. These categories are linked to issues such as poor emotional control, weak relationships, and low cognitive function.

Young Adults Most Affected

The data showed a stark difference across age groups. While individuals aged 55 and above reported scores in line with international averages, the situation was much worse for young adults. Those between 18 and 24 scored an average of just over 27, placing them in the 'enduring' category, which is associated with ongoing psychological struggles. Nearly half of this age group reported experiencing intense emotional distress and debilitating mental states.

Social Disconnection on the Rise

One of the primary causes cited is the breakdown of traditional social structures. In urban centers like Hyderabad, the shift toward individualism has weakened family ties and friendships. The report highlights that reduced parent-child interaction and lack of social support are key drivers of youth loneliness.

Smartphone Dependency a Major Concern

Another factor exacerbating the crisis is the early and excessive use of smartphones. Prolonged screen time is linked to sleep problems, depression, anxiety, cyberbullying, and detachment from reality. Children and teens are especially vulnerable to the mental toll of digital overexposure.

Diet and Environment Play a Role

Environmental pollutants such as microplastics, heavy metals, and pesticides—commonly found in food and water—were also noted as contributors to neurodevelopmental issues, especially in younger populations. Moreover, increased consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) is linked to a rise in psychological distress, possibly accounting for up to 30% of mental health problems.

The report emphasizes the urgent need for stronger family bonds, digital balance, healthy diets, and community connection to combat the growing mental health crisis among urban youth.