If villages are strong, India will develop faster: PM Modi on launching Rs 13,480-crore projects in Bihar

Patna, April 24 (IANS) On the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive public gathering in the Madhubani district of Bihar and inaugurated a series of development projects across key sectors, including railways, infrastructure, LPG, and rural empowerment -- collectively worth over Rs 13,480 crore.

The event began on a solemn note, with the Prime Minister urging the crowd to observe a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

He also paid tribute to the renowned national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar on his death anniversary.

“Before we speak of development, let us remember those who were taken from us. Let’s pay our respects with silence,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of village self-governance, PM Modi reflected on Mahatma Gandhi's vision of strong villages being key to India's progress.

“If the villages of India are strong, the country will develop faster. This is the soul of Panchayati Raj,” he stated.

In the past 10 years, the Modi government has connected over two lakh Gram Panchayats to the Internet, built 5.5 lakh Common Service Centres in rural areas, constructed 30,000 Panchayat Bhawans, allocated Rs two lakh crore in Panchayat funds, and directly invested in rural development.

“Today, Panchayats can issue certificates like birth, death, and land records digitally. Technology has brought transparency and efficiency to grassroots governance,” PM Modi added.

Praising Bihar's pioneering move to provide 50 per cent reservation to women in Panchayats, PM Modi called it an example of real social justice.

“Thousands of our sisters and daughters from marginalised communities are now decision-makers. This is the true strength of democracy,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted the success of the ‘Jeevika Didi’ self-help group movement, announcing Rs 1,000 crore in fresh financial assistance for women-led SHGs in Bihar.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone or inaugurated projects in Rail connectivity, including multiple new lines and Amrit Bharat and NaMo Bharat express trains.

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the LPG bottling plant at Hathua block in Gopalganj district, a project worth Rs 340 crore to enhance bulk LPG transportation and streamline the supply chain.

He also inaugurated projects related to the power sector worth Rs 1,170 crore and Rs 5,030 crore worth of power infrastructure projects under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme.

PM Narendra Modi also flagged off new trains -- the Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Mumbai, the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail between Jaynagar and Patna, and regional connections between Pipra, Saharsa and Samastipur, Supaul-Pipra and Hasanpur-Bithan rail lines, and Rail Overbridges in Chapra and Bagaha and also dedicated the Khagaria-Alauli rail line to the nation.

PM Modi also distributed Rs 930 crore under the Community Investment Fund to over two lakh Self-Help Groups (SHG) in Bihar under Day-NRLM. Linking the event to Bihar's historical legacy, PM Modi said: “The entire country is connected to the soil of Mithila. The work launched today will create new job opportunities and drive growth in the region.”

A total of 1.5 lakh families in Bihar received new pucca homes under PMAY-G, approval letters for new homes handed over to 15 lakh families nationwide, including 3.5 lakh from Bihar, financial assistance disbursed to 10 lakh poor families across the country, including 80,000 rural and one lakh urban families from Bihar.

“Houses of the poor have been built in villages, roads paved, gas and water connections reached every doorstep. This is modern infrastructure building the foundation of a developed India,” PM Modi stated.

He said that over 12 crore rural families now have tap water connections, 2.5 crore homes have been electrified, and LPG cylinders have reached countless households previously reliant on firewood.

PM Modi hailed the cultural and economic value of Makhana, an aquatic crop native to Mithila: “Makhana has received the GI (Geographical Indication) tag, officially recognising its origin in Bihar. The Makhana Research Centre has been given national status. A dedicated Makhana Board, announced in the Union Budget, is expected to empower local farmers and boost exports,” he said.

“Makhana is not just food, it’s culture. Now, it will also be a source of prosperity,” the Prime Minister emphasised.

PM Modi previewed India Steel 2025, a two-day summit focused on strengthening India’s strategic and high-grade steel production, especially for defence and aerospace.

"India was once dependent on imported steel. Today, the steel used in our first indigenous aircraft carrier is made in India. Our Chandrayaan Mission too rode on the strength of Indian steel,” he said proudly.

