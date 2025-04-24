April 26 Bank holiday for fourth Saturday?

In India, the banking service has a particular holiday calendar that covers all the Second and Fourth Saturdays and Sundays, along with other holidays. April 26 happening to be the fourth Saturday of the month, is actually a holiday for all banks in the country.

Banking Services on the 26th of April

Even though the banks will be closed on the 26th of April, certain key services may continue to be functional. These include:

Online banking facilities : Customers can view their account balance, perform transactions, and pay bills online.

: Customers can view their account balance, perform transactions, and pay bills online. Mobile banking facilities: Mobile banking applications will be available, and customers can carry out numerous banking activities.

Mobile banking applications will be available, and customers can carry out numerous banking activities. ATM facilities: ATMs will be functioning, and customers can withdraw money, check account balance, and undertake other transactions.

Currency exchange services: Certain banks may have currency exchange services for tourists or forex dealings.

Government-related services: Banks may offer restricted services for government transactions, e.g., pension disbursals or other government-related transactions.

Although banks will be shut on April 26, customers can use digital means to access a number of banking services. It is always a good plan to contact your bank to find out about particular services that can be accessed on this day.

Lastly, April 26 is a bank holiday in India because it falls on a fourth Saturday. Banks may be closed, but customers can avail of basic services via online banking, mobile banking, and ATM facilities.

Also read: Young Hero’s 3 Films in Trouble, No Cut in Remuneration; Producers Clueless