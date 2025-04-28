Is Your Watermelon Safe to Eat? Here’s How to Check

As summer peaks, watermelons become one of the most consumed fruits across India. However, growing concerns over chemically injected watermelons have raised alarms among health experts. These watermelons, enhanced with artificial substances to improve colour, sweetness, and shelf life, may pose serious health risks if not properly checked before consumption.

Health Hazards of Chemical Injection

To meet high seasonal demand, some sellers are reportedly injecting watermelons with synthetic colours like Erythrosine-B (Red-B) and using chemicals such as calcium carbide for faster ripening. These substances can be harmful to the human body. Calcium carbide releases acetylene gas, which mimics the natural ripening process but may contain dangerous compounds like phosphorus hydride and arsenic.

Consumption of such adulterated fruits may lead to health problems such as:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Weakness

Skin ulcers

Headaches

Neurological issues like memory loss

Long-term liver and kidney damage

Food poisoning

How to Identify Chemically Treated Watermelons

Before buying or eating a watermelon, here are some tips to spot if it has been tampered with:

Cotton Ball Test: Cut the watermelon and dab a clean cotton ball on the red pulp. If the cotton turns red, it may contain artificial dye like Erythrosine-B.

Cut the watermelon and dab a clean cotton ball on the red pulp. If the cotton turns red, it may contain artificial dye like Erythrosine-B. Visual Inspection: Avoid fruits that are unnaturally bright red or have a perfectly uniform colour.

Avoid fruits that are unnaturally bright red or have a perfectly uniform colour. Touch and Texture: If the fruit feels soft in one area and firm in others, or if there are unusual cracks on the rind, it may be chemically injected.

If the fruit feels soft in one area and firm in others, or if there are unusual cracks on the rind, it may be chemically injected. Thump Test: A naturally ripened watermelon will produce a deep, hollow sound when tapped gently.

Tips to Buy Safe Watermelons

Buy from trusted vendors who are known for selling fresh or organic produce.

Check the field spot: According to FSSAI, a naturally ripened watermelon will have a creamy yellow or orange field spot on its underside. A white or missing spot may indicate premature picking.

Wash and peel thoroughly before eating, even if the fruit is not visibly damaged.

Watermelons are a refreshing and healthy choice during summer, but consuming chemically treated ones can lead to serious health consequences. Always check before you eat — your health depends on it. Stay alert, shop smart, and enjoy summer safely.