Mahesh Babu Letter to ED: Requests Another Deate to Appear

Mahesh Babu has written letter to the Enforcement Directorate seeking permission from appearing tomorrow. Mahesh cited his priori commmitments to attend movie shooting. In the letter to ED, Mahesh said he has film shooting for two days including Monday, April 28. Hence, Mahesh requested the ED to give fresh date to appear before it.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu has received summons from the ED to appear before it for the probe related to Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group for which Mahesh had represented as the Brand Ambassador. Mahesh was asked to appear on April 28, 2025, Monday. However, Mahesh Babu has prior commitments to attend movie shooting.

According to reports, Sai Surya Developers and Surana Group were allegedly involved in money laundering case and allegedly cheated its investors, customers.