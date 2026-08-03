Sid Sriram Brings Magic To Nee Venake Song In The Red Bag, Film on Aug 21

The Red Bag, produced by Harikrishna Somisetty under the Memory Makers banner, is directed by Ravi Kumar Seerapu. The film features Kabir Singh, Prasad Behara, Radhya, Monika, Akanksha, Eshan Shankar, Avinash Badal, Bhargavi, Raashi, and others in important roles.

The film has already created good buzz with its posters, glimpse, and teaser, all of which received a positive response. Recently, the energetic Disco Light song became a chartbuster on YouTube, adding to the excitement around the movie.

The makers have now released another song titled Nee Venake, a soothing and beautiful melody. Sung by Sid Sriram, the song stands out because of his soulful voice, which adds deep emotion to every line. The lyrics are written by Tirupati Javana, while Shekhar Mopuri has composed a pleasant tune that creates a feel-good mood. The melody is simple, heartfelt, and has the potential to connect instantly with music lovers.

With back-to-back songs receiving a warm response, the film's musical promotions are helping build strong expectations among the audience. The makers announced the movie's release date as August 21st.