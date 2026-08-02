Dhandha Short Series Review and Rating

Dhandha Review: Dora Sai Teja Shines in this Hooking Crime Thriller

Rating: 3/5

For a long time, vertical dramas have been dismissed as quick, disposable content made only for short attention spans. Dhandha breaks that perception with confidence. Instead of feeling like a mobile series trying to imitate cinema, it feels like a well-crafted crime drama that simply happens to be told in a vertical format.

Running for just 64 minutes across 26 short episodes, the series never wastes a moment. Every episode moves the story forward and ends on a note that keeps you pressing "next." The pacing is one of the show's biggest strengths, making it an effortless binge.

The story follows Aravind, a brilliant 22-year-old B.Tech student whose obsession with money and power draws him into Hyderabad's cybercrime underworld. As he discovers that his intelligence is worth far more to criminals than in a classroom, he gradually becomes part of an organised network dealing with phishing scams, fake call centres, extortion and digital fraud. What makes the story stand out is the convincing way these scams are portrayed, giving the narrative a sense of realism instead of relying on cinematic shortcuts.

The biggest strength of Dhandha is undoubtedly Dora Sai Teja. Already a popular face on Telugu YouTube, he proves he has much more to offer as an actor. His portrayal of Aravind is controlled, confident and layered. He rarely raises his voice, yet dominates every scene through his expressions, attitude and calculated manipulation. Rather than seeking sympathy, Aravind embraces his darker side, making him an intriguing anti-hero from start to finish.

Debut director Aditya Devulapally deserves equal praise. Directing with remarkable confidence, he never allows the vertical format to limit his storytelling. The visuals remain cinematic throughout, while the crisp narration and well-planned episode endings ensure the momentum never drops.

The screenplay by Vijay Kumar and Aditya Devulapally keeps the narrative engaging with clever writing, psychological mind games and effective use of fourth-wall narration. The dialogues are impactful, and the series introduces memorable characters without unnecessary detours.

Technically, Dhandha performs far beyond expectations for a vertical series. Aswin Lenin's cinematography gives Hyderabad's crime world a gritty visual identity, while Rishi M's background score constantly elevates the tension and energy, becoming one of the show's standout elements.

Among the supporting cast, Nithin Prasanna delivers a solid performance as Aditya Singh, providing a strong counterpoint to Aravind's rise. Prakash Thakur also leaves an impression as a gangster whose presence adds weight to the story without excessive theatrics.

The climax delivers a satisfying payoff while naturally setting up the next chapter. Instead of relying on a forced cliffhanger, the ending creates genuine curiosity for Season 2.

More importantly, Dhandha introduces two exciting talents. Dora Sai Teja establishes himself as a promising actor capable of carrying a complex anti-hero, while Aditya Devulapally announces himself as a filmmaker with a sharp understanding of pace, character and cinematic storytelling.

Verdict

Dhandha is stylish, tightly written and consistently engaging. With strong performances, smart writing and impressive technical quality, it sets a new benchmark for Telugu vertical storytelling. A thoroughly entertaining binge-watch that proves short-form content can be just as cinematic and impactful as traditional web series.