Andhra Pradesh Weather: Rain and Thunderstorms Forecasted for Next 3 Days

Andhra Pradesh is experiencing mixed weather conditions, with hot and sunny weather in some areas and rain with thunderstorms and gusty winds expected in others. These changing weather patterns are likely to continue for the next three days, as per the latest forecast.

The conditions are influenced by a north-south trough stretching from West Vidarbha to North Kerala via Marathwada and Interior Karnataka, and southerly winds over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam at lower levels. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay between 40°C and 42°C across many regions.

3-Day Weather Forecast

Tuesday (April 29)

Light rain with thunder and strong winds may occur in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Kakinada, East Godavari, and Eluru districts.

Wednesday (April 30)

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Seetharamaraju, Anakapalle, Kakinada, and Eluru.

Thursday (May 1)

Similar weather with rain, thunder, and gusty winds may continue in some areas.

Temperature Update

On Sunday, several districts recorded very high temperatures:

41.4°C in Anakapalle and YSR districts

41.2°C in Vizianagaram

41°C in East Godavari and Nandyal

Public Advisory

Residents are advised to take precautions in both hot and stormy weather. Avoid standing under trees or open spaces during rain or lightning. Farmers are encouraged to plan their activities carefully. Everyone should stay alert by following official weather updates and staying safe during this mixed weather period.