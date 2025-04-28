Bank Holidays in May 2025: Check state-wise list!

As May approaches, it's essential to plan your banking activities accordingly. In May 2025, banks will be closed for 12 days, including national and state-wise regional holidays. Here's a breakdown of the holidays and the states affected:

May 1: May Day (Labour Day) / Maharashtra Day

Banks will remain shut at various cities such as Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram on May 1 on account of Labour Day and Maharashtra Day celebrations.

May 9: Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti

Banks in Kolkata will remain shut on May 9 to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore's birth anniversary.

May 12: Buddha Poornima

Banks will be closed in some cities like Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar on May 12 because of Buddha Poornima celebrations.

May 16: State Day

Banks in Gangtok will be closed on May 16 to celebrate the state's foundation day.

May 26: Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam

Agartala banks will remain shut on May 26 to celebrate the birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam, a great Bengali poet.

May 29: Maharana Pratap Jayanti

Banks in Shimla will remain shut on May 29 to celebrate Maharana Pratap Jayanti, an important day in Indian history.

Impact on Banking Services

Even though bank branches might be shut down during these days, customers are free to avail services through electronic sources such as UPI, IMPS, net banking, and mobile banking applications. Through such platforms, the customers are free to make payments, settle bills, and get their accounts maintained without any halts.

Planning Ahead

To prevent last-minute rushes or confusion, customers are advised to make prior appointments for their bank visits, considering the holidays mentioned above. Doing so will help them accomplish their banking work smoothly.

In summary, it's imperative to remain knowledgeable regarding bank holidays in May 2025 for proper planning of banking operations. Since there are digital banking features, customers still have access to banking services despite holidays.

