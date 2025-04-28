SS Rajamouli Miffed Over SSMB29 Update at HIT 3 Event?

India's maverick filmmaker SS Rajamouli has been calmly shooting for his upcoming action adventure with Mahesh Babu, SSMB29. Ever since the project was announced, there was insane buzz on the film, and the same reached its zenith when Rajamouli dropped an Instagram post where he was seen getting ahold of Mahesh's passport.

One clip was sufficient to ignite a frenzy on the internet as fans expressed their deep love for the duo. But, to everybody's surprise, Rajamouli didn't make any formal announcement about the movie yet. He has been touring the country and shooting with the lead cast but refused to call the press and provide details, which is what he usually does.

Many call the approach a strategy, as teasing people before making the final announcement will send the excitement to a whole new level. Rajamouli, who consistently provides transparent updates about his movie, has been closely monitoring SSMB29. Now, in the HIT-3 pre-release event, the same was displayed yet again.

In his speech, Rajamouli reveals how disappointing it will be if any leaks from their sets make their way onto social media and how helpless they feel. HIT 3 director Sailesh Kolanu faced a similar incident when social media revealed the name of the actor who will be playing the cop role in HIT 4. Moments before his speech at the HIT 3 pre-release event, Rajamouli had an interesting incident.

Suma, the event host, asked Rajamouli about the SSMB29 update, and he got up from his chair on stage and put Suma in it. Nani also got up, and they both looked at Suma. This is to convey a message from SS Rajamouli and team about fans constantly pestering them for updates.

When the time is right, SS Rajamouli will announce the film himself, and the director feels that now is not the time. The movie announcement news can come any time, but the legendary filmmaker is taking some time before letting the world know about his vision.

Nani and Rajamouli's reaction to Suma asking for an SSMB29 update shows the director's true feelings about media leaks. He has made it clear that he will only reveal information when he feels it is right.