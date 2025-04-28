Suryapet Junction Gets Positive Response, Success Meet Held

Starring Eeswar and Naina Sarwar as the lead pair, ‘Suryapet Junction’ was produced under the Yogalakshmi Art Creations banner by Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivas Rao, with Rajesh Nadendla directing the film. Released in theatres on the 25th of this month, the movie received positive talk and emerged as a hit. To celebrate this success, the film unit organized a grand success meet in Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, hero Eeswar said, “We are overwhelmed by the love and support shown towards ‘Suryapet Junction’. Watching the audience’s positive response fills our hearts with happiness. The collections have been increasing day by day, which is very encouraging. Positive word-of-mouth is bringing more audiences to the theatres. Our entire team is celebrating this success, and I sincerely thank everyone for their blessings and support,” he expressed.

Heroine Naina Sarwar said, “The audience’s support and love towards ‘Suryapet Junction’ have been immensely motivating. I wholeheartedly thank everyone who contributed to making the movie a super hit,” she said.

Director Rajesh Nadendla shared, “It gives me great joy to see the message we wanted to convey through our film reaching the audience successfully. I am grateful to everyone who appreciated our effort,” he said.

Producers Anil Kumar Katragadda and N. Srinivas Rao stated, “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the audience, media, and our entire team who contributed to the success of the film,” they said.

The entire film unit expressed their happiness and gratitude for the success of ‘Suryapet Junction’.