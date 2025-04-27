Shubman Gill Breaks Silence on Dating Rumours with Sara Tendulkar

Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has finally responded to ongoing rumours linking him in a relationship with Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter, Sara Tendulkar. In an interview, Gill clarified that he is currently not in a relationship and has been single for the past three years.

He addressed the speculation head-on, calling the gossip surrounding his personal life “funny and baseless.” Gill said it’s amusing how people link him with someone he’s never even met. “There have been a lot of rumours about me, but saying I’m dating someone I’ve never met is just hilarious,” he said in the interview.

For quite some time, social media has been abuzz with talk that Gill and Sara Tendulkar were dating. Their occasional social media activity, including mutual likes and cryptic posts, only fueled the fire. However, neither Gill nor Sara ever officially confirmed any relationship.

Fans have been curious about Gill’s love life ever since he rose to fame as one of India’s most promising young cricketers. With his latest statement, Gill has put an end to the speculation—for now.

As always, celebrity rumours spread fast, but it seems Gill prefers to let his bat do the talking.