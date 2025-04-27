Hanwha Aerospace eyes US Air Force repair hub role

Seoul, April 27 (IANS) Hanwha Aerospace is seeking to join a US Department of Defence initiative to establish a network of military repair hubs in the Indo-Pacific, a move that could significantly enhance the combat readiness of U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) and strengthen South Korea's strategic role in allied security efforts, company officials said.

The initiative, known as the Regional Sustainment Framework (RSF), was announcement by the Pentagon in May last year to regionalise military logistics by shifting depot-level maintenance to trusted allied nations. South Korea is one of five pilot countries selected, along with Japan, Australia, the Philippines and Singapore, reports Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean defence manufacturer shared its goal during a media event held Thursday at its facility in the southeastern city of Changwon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, where the firm manufactures and services military aircraft engines for both domestic and allied platforms.

Hanwha Aerospace, the defence equipment arm of South Korea's Hanwha Group, is aiming to participate in one of the RSF's "Pathway Projects," which are intended to test and validate the capabilities of overseas sites in supporting U.S. military equipment.

The company is focusing on its expertise in maintaining F404 and F414 fighter jet engines, used widely in U.S. military aircraft, as well as South Korea's TA-50 trainer aircraft and the upcoming KF-21 fighter jets.

More specifically, Hanwha is currently monitoring demand involving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) support for F-16s operated by the U.S. 7th Air Force in Osan, while considering extending capabilities to F-15s.

Company officials said Hanwha's "just-in-time" MRO model, combined with its close proximity to U.S. bases in South Korea and Japan, would directly contribute to faster maintenance turnaround and help improve the readiness of USFK assets stationed on the peninsula.

"U.S. officials visited us in March to assess Korean industry capabilities," Baek Il-seong, senior manager of Hanwha's MRO strategy team, said. "They expressed satisfaction during the inspection, particularly with our security protocols for handling sensitive information."

Hanwha Aerospace has manufactured more than 10,000 engines and performed over 5,700 overhauls since entering the defence sector in 1979. It holds long-term manufacturing partnerships with global aerospace giants, such as General Electric, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce.

The company is also nearing completion of a new smart engine facility at the Changwon complex. The plant is designed to support next-generation propulsion systems and will house artificial intelligence (AI)-powered quality control, predictive diagnostics and digitised logistics systems.

Baek noted that Hanwha's MRO concept prioritises not just cost efficiency but combat readiness, a concern which, according to Hanwha, has been emphasised by both the current USFK commander and former Eighth U.S. Army commander.

"The strategic value of maintaining high combat readiness close to operational zones outweighs cost considerations," he said. "We believe Hanwha can play a pivotal role in reinforcing that readiness."

Hanwha is currently capable of providing MRO services for engines it manufactures. For other platforms, the company said it has plans to scale up facilities if selected for participation in the RSF.

