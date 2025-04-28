Hyderabad Police Launch High Rise 360-Degree Cameras for Smarter Traffic Management

Hyderabad Police have introduced high-rise cameras at important locations like Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam to improve traffic management and safety. These cameras are connected to the city's command control center, allowing the police to monitor traffic in real time across various areas.

The cameras provide a 360-degree view, which helps police quickly spot incidents happening on the roads. They can monitor up to a distance of two kilometers, giving a complete picture of traffic conditions. This makes it easier for officers to respond quickly to any emergencies or traffic violations.

The goal of this new system is to make traffic control more efficient by helping police manage congestion, accidents, and rule-breaking more effectively. With an elevated view, these cameras can cover a larger area, ensuring better traffic flow and safer roads. This is part of Hyderabad's ongoing efforts to use technology to improve city traffic, reduce accidents, and keep public safety in check. By using these smart cameras, the police can address traffic problems faster and more accurately, making the city’s roads safer for everyone.