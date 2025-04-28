Vishnu Manchu to start Kannappa Movement from the US on May 8 - Kannappa Global Promotions

Vishnu Manchu's most anticipated magnum opus Kannappa, directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, is set to create waves internationally even before the film's theatrical release on June 27.

Sources say that Vishnu Manchu will officially ignite a movement called 'Kannappa Movement' from the United States on May 8, marking a grand beginning to the global promotions of the film.

The Kannappa roadshow is to begin in New Jersey, followed by major events in Dallas and Los Angeles, bringing exclusive footage, music, and unseen moments from the film to select audiences.

Industry insiders claim that this international initiative reflects the scale of the project, as Vishnu Manchu and his team are planning a massive release for 'Kannappa' across the United States alongside India.

Scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on June 27, Kannappa has triggered huge expectations in fans and film buffs.

Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, the fearless warrior-turned-devotee who transforms into the ultimate devotee of Lord Shiva in this film. Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva, while Mohanlal commands attention as Kirata. Prabhas sets the stage for an unforgettable cinematic experience with his role of Rudra.

A teaser released by the unit also features glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, adding to the film’s star power.

Talking about the film, Vishnu Manchu, had, in a statement earlier, said, "This film is incredibly close to my heart. It brings to life a historical tale that is often referred to as mythology. By Lord Shiva’s blessings, everything has fallen into place, from the breathtaking locations to the incredible star cast”.

He further mentioned, “The overwhelming response we received at Cannes was just the beginning, and I am eager for audiences in India to experience this epic on the big screen. This project has been a labor of love, and I believe Kannappa will leave a lasting impact”.

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh said, “‘Kannappa’ is more than just a story; it is a tribute to faith, devotion, and the power of transformation. Every frame has been meticulously crafted to bring this legendary tale to life in a way that resonates with modern audiences while staying true to its roots. We are excited for the world to experience the grandeur of ‘Kannappa’”.

IANS

mkr/

