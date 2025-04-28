Nimrat Kaur: In real life, I’m most protective of my younger sister

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur, who will be seen in the upcoming thriller “Kull”, said just like her character in the series, she is the most protective of her younger sister in real life.

Nimrat opened up about a deeply personal side of herself, revealing how their protective instinct toward their younger sister mirrors certain emotional beats of Indrani towards Abhi.

Nimrat said, “In real life, I’m most protective of my younger sister. There’s this innate sense of being a quasi-parental figure to her. I’ve always wanted to shield her from the hardships I’ve faced, hoping life would be a little kinder to her.”

“Even though she navigates the world so beautifully on her own and she’s incredibly intelligent and self-made, I still can’t help but feel protective. Ever since we were kids, I’d get fiercely defensive if anyone was even slightly rude to her. I’ve taken matters into my own hands more than once, even in school! So yes, that protective instinct runs deep.”

“Kull” is all about a dysfunctional family, strained relationships and a debauched royal family.

The JioHotstar-Balaji Digital series will offer a glimpse into the Raisinggh family's dark and dangerous world. The series, which is set to premiere on May 2, also stars Amol Parashar, Riddhi Dogra, Gaurav Arora, Rohit Tiwari, and Rahul Vohra.

The riveting saga is created by Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, directed by Sahir Raza, and produced by Balaji Digital. “Kull” will stream on JioHotstar from May 2.

Talking about Nimrat, the actress on April 23 joined the menstrual hygiene initiative.

Speaking about her involvement, Nimrat shared, “Menstruation is a necessary, natural, and crucial part of any woman’s health. Yet it continues to be shrouded in silence and stigma, especially in the underprivileged areas.”

“When Hemkunt Foundation approached me with their “Dhabba Nahi” campaign, I felt an urgent and deep sense of responsibility to be a part of it. Affordability and access to menstrual products should not be a luxury - it’s a fundamental right.”

She added: “I hope this effort not only helps dispel this ridiculous taboo around something so basic to life but also ensures normalising conversations around periods, so no girl ever has to feel shame or miss school because of her period and no adult woman should ever feel awkward about anything related to periods.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.