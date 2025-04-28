Nisa Unnirajan: 40-Year-Old Mother with Hearing Impairment Cracks IAS Exam

In a heartwarming story of perseverance and determination, 40-year-old Nisa Unnirajan, a mother of two from Thiruvananthapuram, has overcome all odds to qualify for the highly coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) exam. With a hearing impairment and working a full-time job, Unnirajan's determination to fulfill her dreams has paid off, earning her the rank of 1,000 in the 2024 civil services exams.

Unnirajan's success story is a testament to the strength of determination and perseverance. Her ambition to join the civil service started when she was in her 30s, which is relatively late compared to most aspirants. Yet, she did not let her age or disability discourage her. With the encouragement of her family and mentors, Unnirajan stayed on, sitting for the exam several times until she finally passed her seventh attempt.

One of the most important reasons for Unnirajan's success was her refusal to let her hearing impairment hold her back. Through the use of hearing aids and lip-reading, she coped with the difficulties of her disability, never allowing it to determine her limitations. Her tale is an inspiration to all, demonstrating the value of adaptability and determination in the face of adversity.

Unnirajan's success has received widespread acclaim, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulating her on social media. "It's never too late — an inspiring story!" Tharoor posted, praising Unnirajan's success. Jobin S Kottaram, Unnirajan's mentor at Absolute IAS Academy, also commended Unnirajan's perseverance, noting that she was able to juggle her office and home life while working towards her civil service aspirations.

As Unnirajan begins her new career as an IAS officer, her tale is one of encouragement to those who have similar ordeals. Her experience is a testament to the fact that success knows no boundaries based on age, disability, or condition, but rather the determination of one's will to do so. With her tale of inspiration, Unnirajan is poised to inspire many to pursue their ambitions, regardless of the challenges.

