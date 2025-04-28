David Tennant feels J.K. Rowling will ‘get out of people’s way’ in transgender community

Los Angeles, April 28 (IANS) Actor David Tennant has stood up against ‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling. The actor, who starred in 2005’s ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’, has shared his thoughts about Rowling.

He spoke about the author while answering questions asked by a group of neurodivergent individuals, reports ‘Variety’.

As per a report from The Guardian, Tennant spoke on ITV’s ‘The Assembly’. He said, “J.K. Rowling is a wonderful author who’s created brilliant stories, and I wish her no ill will, but I hope that we can all as a society, just let people be. Just get out of people’s way”.

In the same interview, Tennant compared the treatment of transgender people in the current age to a 1988 policy by the UK government that prohibited local authorities from promoting homosexuality.

He continued, “We look back on that now as a medieval, absurd thing to try and say, and I think the way the transgender community is being demonised and othered is exactly the same. It’s become this kind of political football”.

As per ‘Variety’, Tennant is not the only Harry Potter actor to distance themselves from the controversial author.

After Rowling released a series of social media posts in 2020 claiming that the existence of transgender people “erased” the “lived reality of women,” series stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint issued statements opposing her opinions.

Earlier, Pedro Pascal had launched a scathing attack on the author J.K. Rowling. The actor didn’t hold back on thoughts about J.K. Rowling’s support of an anti-transgender ruling in the U.K.

The ‘Last of Us’ star, 50, whose sister Lux Pascal, came out as transgender in 2021, recently shared a comment under an Instagram video criticizing Rowling, 59, who celebrated the U.K. Supreme Court's April 16 ruling, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The ruling stated that transgender women should not be recognised as women under Britain's Equality Act.

In the Instagram video, activist Tariq Ra'ouf explains Rowling’s role in the ruling, she financially backed the campaign group For Women Scotland, which brought the legal challenges to court, and called for a boycott of “Harry Potter-related” projects and experiences.

Ra'ouf also called out Rowling's recent post celebrating the ruling with a cigar and drink in hand on X, “I love it when a plan comes together. #SupremeCourt #WomensRights”.

In response, Pascal wrote under the video, “Awful disgusting S*** is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.