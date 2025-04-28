Hyderabad Nehru Zoo Park: Improved Safari and New Animals

The Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has become more exciting for visitors with new animals added to its collection and an upgraded Safari section. These changes aim to make the zoo experience more thrilling and educational.

Recently, NZP welcomed several new animals, including Chinkara (Indian gazelle), Swamp Deer, Cheer Pheasants, and Siamese Crocodiles. These animals came through exchange programmes with various zoos across the country. The new arrivals are now on display and part of the zoo’s ongoing efforts to improve conservation and breeding.

In the Safari section, two new sloth bears—one male and one female—will soon be introduced. They were brought from Nandanvan Zoo & Safari in Naya Raipur, Chhattisgarh. This addition will bring the total number of sloth bears in the Safari to six. The zoo hopes this will boost both the Safari attraction and its breeding efforts.

So far, NZP has completed 7 out of 17 planned animal exchange programmes over the last year. These swaps are not just to increase the number of animals on display, but also to support better breeding practices and improve genetic diversity.

In one recent exchange, the Hyderabad zoo received a male Asiatic Lion from Rohtak Zoo, Haryana, in return for a female tiger. This new lion will help in breeding and improving the gene pool, especially since the zoo’s current lion has a hind leg paralysis issue during cold seasons, believed to be due to inbreeding.

Last year, the zoo also exchanged a White Tiger and Red Eared Slider for a female Bengal Tiger and two Leopards with the Kanpur Zoo in Uttar Pradesh.

More animals are on the way this week from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam. These include Stump-tailed Macaque, Bonnet Macaque, Sacred Baboon, Wild Dog, Green Iguana, Black Swan, and Barn Owl.

In a major conservation move, NZP will soon receive 10 each of White-backed and Long-billed vultures, and 4 Slender-billed vultures from Jatayu Conservation Breeding Centre in Haryana. These birds will be part of the zoo’s breeding programme to help their endangered populations.

Dr. Sunil S Hiremath, Director of Zoo Parks Telangana, said, “The new additions and exchanges are not just for display, but also to improve animal breeding and genetic health.”