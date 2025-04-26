CSK vs SRH, IPL 2025: Did Shruti Haasan Cry After Seeing MS Dhoni's Struggles?

If there's one celebrity who grabbed giant attention during the Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL match, it was Shruti Haasan. Even though Ajith Kumar and his family, including wife Shalini and kids, attended the match in Chepauk, the camera person focused more on Shruti Haasan's expressions throughout the match.

As Chennai Super Kings faltered badly in batting and failed to defend yet another below-par score, SRH managed to clinch the match even though they are not in the best of form. Sunrisers batsmen struggled to chase the score and were massively aided by Chennai bowlers with wides and no-balls.

Bowlers like Matheesha Pathirana and Noor Ahmad had their worst days on the field, and CSK lost the match. Not only did they lose the match, but they also faced elimination from the playoffs. Winning all the remaining 6 matches out of 6 was crucial for them to make it to the final four, but with yesterday's defeat, it's rest assured that fans won't see CSK in the playoffs.

Shruti Haasan could be seen wiping her eyes in what appeared to be an emotional moment, possibly because Dhoni is struggling or due to the painful reality of Chennai Super Kings not being in the playoffs. Shruti Haasan was watching the moments after the match got over, and many fans on social media claimed that this was her poignant reaction to seeing Dhoni and CSK fumble at home.

There is a very high chance of the allegations being true. But, it's also important to note that Shruti never really showed emotion in any of her interviews or in public, and all this could be just her adjusting herself before stepping out of the stadium.

But fans are in no mood to believe the truth and are coming up with their own theories as to why Shruti got so emotional witnessing CSK lose at home.