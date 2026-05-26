Peddi Hellallallo Song: Shruti Haasan's Dance Moves Faces Ire

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi has landed in controversy after the release of its special song “Hellallallo.” The energetic dance number featuring Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, and Janhvi Kapoor was recently launched during the film’s grand musical event in Bhopal. However, soon after the visuals were released online, the song started receiving mixed reactions from audiences.

While many fans enjoyed the high-energy music composed by A. R. Rahman, several social media users criticised the dance choreography and visuals. Some viewers felt that a few dance steps in the song looked vulgar and unnecessary. The criticism quickly spread across social media platforms, with users debating whether such choreography was needed in a big pan-Indian film in 2026.

The song features Shruti Haasan in a special appearance alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan. Despite the criticism, the track has also gained massive attention online because of its catchy music, colorful visuals, and star cast. Many fans are still excited to watch the full song on the big screen.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is a sports action drama starring Ram Charan in the lead role. The film also features Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu Sharma, and others in important roles. Music for the film is composed by A. R. Rahman.

Despite the online criticism surrounding the special song, the makers are continuing promotions aggressively ahead of the film’s theatrical release on June 4, 2026. Fans are now waiting to see whether the controversy will affect the film’s overall buzz or help increase curiosity among audiences.