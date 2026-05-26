Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Date, Puja Timings And Significance

Padmini Ekadashi is considered one of the most sacred days dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Observed during the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, this Ekadashi holds great spiritual importance for Hindu devotees who observe fasting and perform special prayers to seek divine blessings.

In 2026, Padmini Ekadashi will be observed on Wednesday, May 27. The occasion becomes even more special as it falls during Adhik Maas, also known as Purushottam Maas, which is regarded as highly auspicious in Hindu tradition.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026: Date And Timings

Ekadashi Tithi Begins – 05:10 AM on May 26, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends – 06:21 AM on May 27, 2026

Parana Time on May 28 – 05:25 AM to 07:56 AM

Dwadashi End Time – 07:56 AM

Padmini Ekadashi Vrat Date – Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Importance Of Padmini Ekadashi

Padmini Ekadashi is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth to devotees who observe the fast with dedication. Worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day is said to remove negativity and bless devotees with happiness, good health, and success.

This Ekadashi occurring during Purushottam Maas increases its religious significance. Devotees perform Vishnu puja, chant sacred mantras, and participate in charitable activities to receive divine blessings.

According to Hindu beliefs, observing this vrat is especially beneficial for married couples praying for children and for those seeking harmony and prosperity in life.

Padmini Ekadashi 2026 Puja Vidhi

Devotees can follow these simple rituals on Padmini Ekadashi:

Wake up early and take a holy bath before sunrise.

Avoid using soap or chemical cleansers while bathing on Ekadashi.

Place an idol or image of Lord Vishnu on a clean wooden platform.

Keep Shri Yantra near the idol and offer Panchamrit for the ritual bath.

Decorate the deity with flowers, Tulsi leaves, and yellow clothes.

Light a ghee lamp and incense sticks during the puja.

Offer sweets, fruits, Tulsi Patra, and Panchamrit to Lord Vishnu.

Chant Vishnu mantras and recite Vishnu Sahasranama.

Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy as charity is considered highly rewarding on this day.

Worship the Tulsi plant in the evening by lighting an earthen lamp nearby.

Devotees are advised not to pluck Tulsi leaves on Ekadashi. Tulsi leaves should be collected a day before and stored in water to keep them fresh for worship.

Powerful Mantras To Chant On Padmini Ekadashi

Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye

Shri Krishna Govind Hare Murari, Hey Nath Narayan Vasudeva

Achyutam Keshavam Krishna Damodaram, Ram Narayanam Janki Vallabham

Hare Ram Hare Ram Ram Ram Hare Hare, Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare

Padmini Ekadashi is regarded as a highly auspicious occasion for spiritual practices, devotion, and seeking the blessings of Lord Vishnu for a peaceful and prosperous life.

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