Blast Zone on May 28: Arjun Sarja Promises Action Entertainer

Action King Arjun Sarja is gearing up to entertain audiences with his much-awaited action entertainer Blast Zone, which is slated for a grand theatrical release on May 28 across Telugu states. The film will be distributed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana by Sithara Entertainments.

Directed by Subhash K Raj and produced by AGS Entertainment, the film also stars Preeti Mukundan and Abhirami in pivotal roles. Music for the film has been composed by Ravi Basrur, best known for his work in KGF.

Ahead of the release, the makers organized a grand press meet in Hyderabad on Monday, where the cast and crew shared their excitement about the project.

Speaking at the event, Arjun Sarja described Blast Zone as a special film that carries a strong social message alongside commercial entertainment. He said the film focuses on standing against injustice and empowering women with courage and confidence.

The actor also praised the performances of Preeti Mukundan and Abhirami, revealing that both actresses underwent martial arts training for the film’s action sequences. He added that Ravi Basrur’s background score and the contributions of every technical department have elevated the film significantly.

“Blast Zone will not feel like a dubbed film. Every character has emotional depth, and audiences will connect with them strongly. I am confident viewers will thoroughly enjoy the movie in theatres on May 28,” Arjun Sarja said.

Actress Abhirami shared that the film pushed her beyond her comfort zone as she performed intense action scenes for the first time in her career. She said she underwent special training and worked hard to bring authenticity to her role.

Calling the film a “complete theatrical experience,” she added that the movie is packed with stunning visuals, action, and music.

Preeti Mukundan expressed happiness over the response received for the Telugu trailer and said the team is confident about the film’s success in the Telugu market as well. She also thanked Sithara Entertainments for backing the film’s Telugu release on a grand scale.

Director Subhash K Raj stated that audiences would get to witness “vintage Arjun Sarja” in the film and assured fans that the movie would exceed expectations generated by the trailer.

Associate Creative Producer Aishwarya Kalpathi also thanked Sithara Entertainments for supporting the Telugu release and expressed confidence that audiences would support the film wholeheartedly in theatres.

Watch Blast Zone Telugu Trailer Here