Mahesh Babu With Prashanth Neel After Dragon?

Speculation surrounding a possible film featuring Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel has once again grabbed attention in the film industry following the release of the Dragon glimpse.

The rumours quickly spread across social media and entertainment circles, with reports suggesting that Mahesh Babu could join hands with the KGF director for a high-voltage action entertainer after completing his ongoing project, Varanasi. The possibility of this combination has generated huge excitement among fans eager to see the superstar in a larger-than-life mass role under Neel’s direction.

Interestingly, Prashanth Neel recently hinted that Dragon might temporarily conclude his signature dark-action storytelling style. This statement further fuelled curiosity about what kind of projects the director could take up next.

However, despite the growing buzz, industry insiders believe the collaboration may not happen anytime soon due to packed schedules on both sides.

Prashanth Neel is reportedly expected to begin work on Salaar 2 soon after completing Dragon. With the sequel carrying massive expectations after the success of the first installment, the filmmaker is unlikely to put the project on hold for another film.

At the same time, Mahesh Babu’s schedule also appears tightly planned. Earlier reports indicated that the actor may collaborate with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a future project after wrapping up his current commitments.

Because of these developments, the much-discussed Mahesh Babu and Prashanth Neel combination currently remains at the rumour stage rather than an officially confirmed project. Even if talks are taking place privately, fans may have to wait longer before the collaboration finally materialises on the big screen.

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