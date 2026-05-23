Can Peddi Regain Its Lost Hype Before Release?

Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi created huge excitement across India when its teaser was released last year. One scene that especially caught everyone’s attention was Charan’s powerful cricket shot. That moment became one of the biggest highlights of the film’s promotions and helped create strong buzz among movie fans.

However, the recently released trailer did not create the same level of excitement. While the trailer showcased Ram Charan’s intense transformation and different sports sequences, many fans felt it missed the powerful impact that the teaser and first song had delivered earlier.

After the trailer release, some audiences started expressing doubts about the film’s box office potential. Reports also suggest that advance bookings slowed down slightly compared to the initial hype created by the teaser.

Despite this, the Peddi team remains confident. The makers believe the grand musical event and upcoming promotional content will help bring back the excitement around the film. They are expecting the special song and future promotional events to increase audience interest once again.

Film analysts say the movie still has a good chance to regain its buzz if the makers release a strong final trailer before release. Many believe a powerful release trailer could once again create the same impact as the famous cricket shot from the teaser.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 4, 2026. The film stars Ram Charan in the lead role along with Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and other actors in important roles.