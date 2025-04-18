Mahesh Babu Family Attends Nick Jonas Concert The Last Five Years in Italy: Photo Goes Viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu and his family recently went on a family holiday to Rome, Italy. While Mahesh Babu returned Hyderabad alone, his family continues their vacation in Italy. Interestingly, Mahesh's family have attended The Last Five Years show featuring singer and actor Nick Jonas, who is also Priyanka Chopra's husband. Mahesh's wife, along with their daughter Sitara and son Gautham, enjoyed the show and shared related photos on social media.

Namrata was all praise for Nick Jonas's performance in the play, calling it outstanding, and expressed her gratitude to Priyanka Chopra for the special invitation to the show.

Responding to the post, Priyanka shared on her Instagram Story that she was happy the family had a good time.

Meanwhile, it's well known that Priyanka Chopra is starring opposite Mahesh Babu in his upcoming film, directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajamouli. The first schedule of the film was recently completed in Odisha, and the second schedule is set to begin soon.

While Mahesh Babu and Priyanka are teaming up on screen, netizens are playfully commenting on how Mahesh’s family was enjoying a show starring Priyanka’s husband at the same time — a fun coincidence that fans are loving.