Family will get justice: Delhi CM on teenager's murder (Ld)

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured strict action in the brutal murder of a 17-year-old boy in the New Seelampur area of the national capital, saying that the family will get justice.

CM Gupta said, “I have spoken to the Police Commissioner myself. The deceased, Kunal, was attacked with a knife and was declared dead at the hospital. Those behind the murder will be arrested soon. The family will get complete justice, there will be no shortage. FIR has been registered.”

The incident occurred around 7.38 p.m. on Thursday in J-Block of New Seelampur, when the victim, identified as Kunal, son of Rajveer and a resident of the same locality, was reportedly attacked with a sharp-edged weapon. According to police officials, the local police station (PS Seelampur) received information about the stabbing incident shortly after it happened.

Kunal was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

DCP (Traffic) Shashank Jaiswal visited the crime scene to assess the situation and take stock of the ongoing investigation.

According to the victim's sister, a woman known as Zikra, who was released from jail just three months ago, is involved.

“He was my younger brother. He had gone out to get milk because he was hungry. Someone called him outside. The accused is absconding. A lady don, Zikra, who was released from jail just three months ago, is involved,” the victim’s sister told IANS.

Kunal's mother said, "He returned home after getting his grandmother discharged from the hospital yesterday at 5 p.m. He went outside to get milk, and at that moment, a child came running to us and said some boys and a girl were stabbing your son badly, my son needs justice."

Police have registered an FIR in the case and launched a search operation to nab the culprits. Officials confirmed that they were examining CCTV footage from the area and speaking with local residents and potential witnesses to piece together the chain of events that led to the murder.

The shocking incident has sparked outrage in the locality, with residents demanding swift justice and increased police presence in the area to curb rising incidents of crime.

