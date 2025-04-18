Telangana CM praises Osmania Hospital doctors for saving youth's life

Hyderabad, April 18 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has praised doctors of government-run Osmania General Hospital for saving the life of a youth from Andhra Pradesh after a private hospital refused to admit him.

The Chief Minister took to 'X' to thank doctors of Osmania Hospital, saying they proved that if the doctors of a government hospital are determined, even the impossible can be made possible.

CM Reddy thanked Ranga Ajmeera, Vikram and team and said their efforts would go a long way in changing the public perception of the government hospital.

The Chief Minister believes that the dedication shown by the doctors at Osmania Hospital would enhance public faith in government hospitals. "You are a role model for every doctor and staff working at government hospitals across the state," he said.

The Chief Minister was reacting to a report that a 22-year-old youth from Andhra Pradesh was treated at Osmania Hospital after a private hospital had refused to admit him, citing his critical condition.

Hemanth, who hails from Visakhapatnam, fell ill on March 30 while travelling to Shirdi along with his family members. He had severe stomach pain and was having difficulty breathing. He was taken to a private hospital. However, doctors refused to admit him, given his critical condition.

Hemanth's family members then took him to Osmania Hospital. As it was a holiday on account of Telugu New Year 'Ugadi', the hospital had only a few doctors and other staff. However, doctors in the general surgery department responded swiftly to attend to the patient. Ultrasound and other tests revealed that he had a hole in the intestine.

Ranga Ajmeera, Vikram and their team operated on the patient. The youth was under treatment for 10 days. He was discharged last week after he had fully recovered.

The youth's family thanked the doctors for saving his life.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.