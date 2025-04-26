Alliance in Trouble? TDP-BJP Rift Goes Viral

While fissures between the TDP and Jana Sena have been clearly evident for some time now, a rift between the BJP and the yellow party has now come to the fore.

A heated argument between TDP Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and BJP Visakhapatnam North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju was caught on camera, fueling speculation about the state of the BJP-TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh.

It is worth noting that the TDP is a key ally of the NDA government at the Centre, holding 16 Lok Sabha seats—second only to the saffron party’s 240.

During the confrontation, Ganta accused Vishnu Kumar of interfering in matters related to the Bheemili constituency.

The argument reportedly centred around the lease of the Film Nagar Club. Ganta questioned how Vishnu Kumar could discuss the issue with the District Collector without his knowledge. “The Film Nagar Club falls under the Bheemili constituency. I will not tolerate it if you act as per your wishes,” Ganta was heard shouting.

In his defence, the BJP MLA stated that the lease issue was brought to the Collector's attention when Ganta was unavailable, prompting him to file a petition independently.

However, Ganta continued to lash out at Vishnu, and the exchange escalated into a full-blown argument. Eventually, as their colleagues intervened to de-escalate the situation, Ganta left the scene in his car.