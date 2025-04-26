Jeff Goldblum said ‘I turned orange’ after eating carrots for a week

Los Angeles, April 26 (IANS) Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum said he only ate carrots "for a week" as part of his experimentation with "different diets", and as a result "turned orange".

He told comedians Ed Gamble and James Acaster on their 'Off Menu ' podcast: "I've experimented down through the years with different diets and regimes. I carried big bags - during a few decades ago - of carrots.

"And I had a machine when I travel, and I ate only carrots for a week, and I turned orange, and everything came out of me orange."

Laughing, Gamble replied: "Did it really turn you orange?"

The 'Jurassic Park' star said: "Yeah, yeah, I got that. Yeah. But, anyway, I've gone through many variations."

Goldblum said he is still experimenting with different diets to see what works best for his body and gives him the most energy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 'Wicked' star said: "I'm still experimenting today with what will do me best, you know, for energy and this and that. And I have become very - you should know - adventurous.

"I think I've eaten everything. I'll try anything. I have tried everything, I think. But these days - and I'm very easy to please, I like food."

The actor and his wife Emilie Livingston have two children, Charlie and River. The “The Fly” actor said they are "very handy in the kitchen".

He said: "I love the boys. They make me things. They're already very handy in the kitchen.

"(Charlie) particularly is very helpful. He makes me - every day - a cup of coffee. We have this nice machine, and he knows how to do it. He's very capable. Better than I can. You know, when he's not there, I kind of don't use it. I don't make myself the coffee."

While River played with his kitchen playset, he liked seeing his parents in the real kitchen and started "coming over and serving".

The actor said: "We had a pretend kitchen, not like we used to have when I was in the kitchen. What was that called? The, you know, easy-bake oven. He had some wooden blocks that came in the shape of a hard, a half a hard-boiled egg and fruit.

"And so, and he liked having seen us in our kitchen, having some fake pots and pans, and coming over and serving. He's always been very giving and sharing. And he likes to make things for us. He still does."

