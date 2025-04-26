Telangana SSC Results 2025: Check TS 10th Class Results at bse.telangana.gov.in

All eyes are on the Telangana SSC 10th Class results 2025. After AP SSC 10th class results are out, the 10th class students and parents in Telangana are eagerly waiting for the results with bated breath.

The SSC board is all set to announce the results in the next couple of days. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is expected to give his final nod and also finalise the results release date. According to media reports, the Telangana SSC 10th Class Results are going to be released on April 29 or April 30, i.e. Tuesday or Wednesday.

The Telangana SSC Results 2025 are going to be released on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

About TS SSC Exam 2025

The TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the Telangana State. 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools have appeared for the 10th Class exams - 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.

