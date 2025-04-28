Nani Reveals Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 Release Date at Hit 3 Pre-Release Event

Natural Star Nani’s Hit 3 is set to release on May 1st in theatres. On Sunday, during Hit 3 promotional event held in Hyderabad, legendary director Rajamouli appeared as the chief guest, along with the Hit series heroes Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh.

While speaking about the movie, Nani unintentionally gave a hint about Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29 release date. He jokingly said, "I mortgaged Hit 3 for the Court movie, and it became a huge hit. Now, I have nothing left to mortgage except SSMB29. If you (the audience) are not satisfied with Hit 3, then there’s no need to watch Rajamouli’s upcoming pan-world movie," drawing laughter from the crowd.

Adding more details about SSMB29, Nani mentioned that it would release next year.

This news has set the internet on fire, with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli fans celebrating the update by creating memes and reels. If everything goes according to plan, SSMB29 will achieve a rare feat among Rajamouli’s movies - as none of his previous films have been completed within two years, each typically taking two years or more.

On the other hand, Nani is now fully focused on Hit 3 promotional events, alongside the cast and crew.

The Hit franchise, created by director Sailesh Kolanu, continues its successful run with Hit 3. Following the leads of Vishwak Sen (Hit 1) and Adivi Sesh (Hit 2), Nani plays the protagonist in Hit 3. In this movie, Kannada actress and KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead.