Watch: Not Super Six, It is Duck Out!

Andhra Pradesh State's former Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has criticized the white paper on the state's financial condition released by Chandrababu Naidu, stating it is filled with falsehoods and that Naidu presented incorrect figures in the assembly. During a counter-presentation at the Press Club in the city on Saturday morning, Buggana countered the financial white paper issued by the TDP government.

"Is the document released by Chandrababu a white paper or an excuse paper? His white paper on the financial condition looks like he is washing his hands of the matter. Chandrababu's 'Super Six' has been bowled out. His white paper only dashes people's hopes," Buggana said. He criticized the Chandrababu government for not providing funds even for regular schemes, let alone the 'Super Six,' stating that the TDP administration needs ₹2.5 lakh crore.

"Under our administration, Andhra Pradesh's per capita income improved significantly. In 2018-19, the state's per capita income was ranked 18th, but by 2022-23, it had risen to 7th. Additionally, during our tenure, Andhra Pradesh's contribution to the nation's GDP increased by two percent compared to the period of Chandrababu's rule. From 2014-19, the state's income was 6 percent, while under the YSRCP government, it increased by 16 percent," Buggana noted.

He further accused Chandrababu of incurring debts upon coming to power, which the yellow media never mentions. When the YSRCP does something, or the TDP does, some media houses react as if it's a major issue. The people of Andhra Pradesh are still waiting for the promises made by Chandrababu to be fulfilled. Despite schools being opened for so many days, no money has been deposited into the mothers' accounts, Buggana criticized.

Buggana stated that there are two reasons why the TDP alliance is not presenting a full budget. First, if a full budget is presented, there must be a discussion, and the state's debt must be disclosed. Moreover, Chandrababu even lied to the Governor about the debts. This is why a full budget is not being presented. The second reason is that allocations must be made for the promises given, and they must be implemented. This is why they are not presenting it," Buggana explained.