Sneha Astunkar describes new track ‘Mohabbat Baaki’ as a journey of peaceful longing

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Singer Sneha Astunkar, who has released her new track, 'Mohabbat Baaki', describes it as a song about the feeling of peaceful longing.

This track features a collaboration between Sneha, lyricist Priya Saraiya, and composer Hriday Gattani.

The song is a unique blend of musical styles, offering a poetic glimpse into the story of love.

Talking about the song, Sneha said: “ ‘Mohabbat Baaki’ is a song about the feeling of peaceful longing. It’s a song that is very close to my heart. Making this song with Hriday and Priya Ji has been an incredible experience. I hope listeners take away a feeling of positivity and feel a lot of sukoon when they play the song.”

The music video for the song explores the fluidity of relationships and depicts two lovers setting a paper boat afloat on waters from different shores. Gattani, who also sings the track, appears in the video alongside Astunkar.

Mentored by ghazal icon Talat Aziz, Sneha has previously made her mark with tracks like 'Rehna Tu Kareeb', 'Meherbaan', and 'Bas Yun Hi', establishing herself as a contemporary artist.

The song, presented by MOX Studios, is available for streaming on YouTube.

