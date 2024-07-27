Hyderabad student hospitalised after tragic road accident in US

Hyderabad: A student from Hyderabad was hospitalised after he met with a road accident in Detroit city of Michigan. 35-year-old Mohammed Amir Ahmed was hit by a speeding vehicle while he was crossing the road on July 20.

Amir was immediately rushed to the University of Chicago hospital. He was put on a ventilator as his condition is stated to be critical due to multiple fractures on his body. The victim’s family in Hyderabad has requested the US consulate in Hyderabad to issue them an emergency visa to travel to the US to see him.

As per reports, Amir went to the US in 2022 and is pursuing Master’s in Business Administration in Trine University in Detroit. Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was following up with the local authorities and also speaking to Amir’s spouse.

.@revanth_anumula, @TelanganaCMO Sir, One Mohammed Amir Ahmed studying in Chicago, USA met with an accident on 20th July 2024 and is admitted in a serious condition in University of Chicago Hospital, his parents has requested you to kindly ask @DrSJaishankar to take up this issue… pic.twitter.com/dm8WkKtv6o — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 25, 2024

