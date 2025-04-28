Telangana Police Recruitment: 12,000 Vacancies to Be Filled Soon

The Telangana government is preparing to launch a major recruitment drive in the police department. As per official sources, around 12,000 vacant posts, including Constables and Sub-Inspectors (SIs), are likely to be filled soon. This move comes after a significant number of police personnel retired in 2024, leading to a large number of vacancies across various ranks.

Officials have begun the groundwork for this recruitment process. Once the state government gives its final approval, the notification for the recruitment is expected to be released. The vacancies are said to be spread across multiple units and regions in the state.

The recruitment is expected to follow a structured selection process, including written exams, physical tests, and medical evaluations. This is a crucial step to strengthen the police force and ensure better law enforcement across Telangana.

With thousands of job opportunities, the upcoming notification is expected to bring relief and excitement to many young aspirants preparing for police jobs in the state. More details regarding the dates and eligibility criteria will be announced soon.