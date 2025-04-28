TS SSC Memo Changes 2025: Marks Instead of Grades

The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (TS BSE) will soon declare the TS SSC Results 2025. After the declaration, students can view their results on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. Interestingly, the TS SSC mark sheets have seen a modification - earlier, grades and CGPA were stated, but from now onwards, marks will be shown on the memos.

What's Changing in TS SSC Memos?

TS SSC memos will now indicate students' actual marks obtained in every subject, and not grades or CGPA. This will better enable students to realize their strength and weakness.

Expected Release Date

Even though the board hasn't officially announced the date, TS SSC Results 2025 is likely to be published on April 28 or April 29, 2025. Students can enroll with us to receive the result immediately as soon as it is published.

Passing Marks

To pass the TS SSC exam 2025, students need to score minimum 35% marks in every subject that includes theory as well as internal assessments.

How to Check TS SSC Results 2025

Here is how to check TS SSC Results 2025 step by step:

Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link for TS SSC Results 2025

Input your roll number and other needed details

Submit the details to see your result

TS SSC Results 2025 Direct Link

The direct link to verify the TS SSC Results 2025 will be activated on the official website once the results are declared. Students can verify their results through the link given below:

bse.telangana.gov.in

Stay Updated

Keep visiting this page for the latest news about TS SSC Results 2025. We will update you with the direct link, result date, and other details. You may also verify your results on the official website.

Following these steps, it is simple for students to check their TS SSC Results 2025 and keep themselves updated with the latest information.

