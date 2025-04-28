Telangana SSC: TS 10th Class Results Date Fixed - April 30 Most Likely

The long wait is over. The most-anticipated Telangana SSC 10th Class Results 2025 will be declared on April 30, 2025. Although there are several dates doing the rounds, it is learnt that the Telangana state government is most likely going to release the results on April 30, the last day of this month.

The results will be released on the official portal: bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the Telangana State. 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools have appeared for the 10th Class exams - 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.