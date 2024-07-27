JNTU Anantapur BTech semester results declared

Anantapur: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTU-A) has announced results of the second semester of first year BTech examinations. The results were released by the Acharya SV Satyanarayana in the presence of Vice Principal Professor E. Arunakanti, Deputy Controller of Examinations Dr. Lalitha Kumari, Heads of Departments Dr. Mamata, Professor Bhuvanavijaya, Dr. Bharathi, Dr. Kalyani Radha, Dr. Ramasekhar Reddy, Dr. Dilip and Ajitha.

All the candidates who have appeared in the examination can visit the official website jntua.ac.in to download results of regular examinations.



