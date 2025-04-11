AP Inter Results 2025 Live: BIEP Inter 1st Year and 2nd Year Results at bie.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2025 will be declared soon, and the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is expected to announce the date and time of the result declaration between April 12 to 15.

The BIEAP has not yet announced officially the date and time of declaration of the result, but going by past trends, it is expected to announce soon. The Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st and 2nd year results were declared last year on April 12, and this year as well, the results are expected to be announced during the same period.

AP Intermediate examinations 2025 were taken between March 1 and March 20, with practical examinations taking place from February 10 to February 20. More than 4 lakh students gave their exams, and the students, parents, and teachers eagerly wait for the results.

Checking the Results:

The AP Inter Results 2025 can be checked by following the below-mentioned steps.

Go to the official websites bie.ap.gov.in or resultsbie.ap.gov.in

Click on the link - 'AP Inter Results 2025'

Enter login credentials like roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

AP Inter Results 2025 will be displayed on screen

Verify your marks and download results

Students who sat for the exams are expected to get their results shortly, and they can access their marks by visiting the official websites. The results will be an important stepping stone in the students' academic journey, and they will define their future academic and career trajectories.

In summary, the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2025 is likely to be released from April 12 to 15, and the students will get their results shortly. The result will be an indication of the efforts and hard work of the students and also the efficiency of the education system.

