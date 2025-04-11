Good Bad Ugly Day 1 BO Collection: Ajith Kumar Reigns Supreme, Mints Rs.28.50 Crores

Despite not actively promoting his films, Ajith Kumar has consistently drawn large audiences in Tamil cinema. Ajith's fans and others praise his personality and how he keeps to himself and tells fans to take care of themselves first. He is one of the first heroes to publicly reject the title "Thala," given to him by fans. That's one of the reasons Ajith Kumar will always be a bankable star, even though his current interests are elsewhere.

Continuing the trend, his latest film, Good Bad Ugly, made a significant global debut. Just like his last release, Vidaamuyarchi, Good Bad Ugly minted close to Rs. 30 crores worldwide on its opening day. Vidaamuyarchi grossed Rs. 26 crores, whereas Good Bad Ugly opened with Rs. 28.50 crores worldwide, which is great considering how little the movie was promoted.

As expected, the bulk of the movie's collections came from Tamil Nadu and overseas, with Kerala pitching in as well. Ajith enjoys a huge fan base in the state, and from the initial reactions to the movie, it won't be a surprise if fans lap it up during this weekend. Out of all the South Indian releases that made their way to the theaters, only Good Bad Ugly had received thumbs up from the audiences.

With the booking trends looking good for the weekend, Good Bad Ugly looks set to exceed Vidaamuyarchi's box-office numbers and emerge as one of the biggest hits in Ajith Kumar's career. Even though Good Bad Ugly amassed nearly 29 crores on its opening day, it failed to beat Valimai's Day 1 record, which was 31 crores.