Trump’s Shocking Move on Indian Students in US; Indian Govt on High Alert

US authorities are closely monitoring the movements of Indian students. Whether it's their travel, day-to-day activities, or financial transactions, they are being watched like a shadow. Authorities are reportedly verifying whether these students are genuinely pursuing education, working illegally, or have arrived with proper documentation. Even those on H-1B visas are under the scanner, prompting concern among the Indian diaspora.

Top Universities Under Focus

The number of Indian students heading to the U.S. is rising rapidly — from 2,68,923 in 2022–23 to 3,31,602 in 2023–24. Over a lakh Indian students are enrolled in leading universities like New York University, Northeastern University, Columbia University, Arizona State University, and the University of Southern California. Many are suspected of taking up off-campus part-time jobs, which is prompting surveillance efforts in cities such as New York, Boston, Tempe, and Los Angeles.

OPT Now a Cause for Concern

After completing their MS degrees, students are typically allowed to take up temporary skilled jobs under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. According to data from 2023–24, 97,556 Indian students applied for OPT. This allows them to remain in the U.S. while they seek permanent employment. However, the Trump administration is now considering eliminating this provision, with legislation expected soon. If implemented, only those who secure jobs immediately after graduation will be allowed to stay, while others must return to India. Given that Indian students typically invest ₹35–49 lakh to study in the U.S., the prospect of returning empty-handed is deeply distressing for many.

AI-Powered Monitoring

According to members of the Indian-American community, AI is being used to gather detailed data on every international student — including where they came from, their current location, bank balances, income earned in the U.S., nature of employment, and past travel records. Even specifics such as visits to malls, gas stations, or restaurants are being examined, including payment histories. The authorities appear focused on identifying those who might have entered the country under the guise of education but are actually working — a violation of U.S. immigration laws.

Consultancies Under Government Radar

The Indian Embassy in the U.S. has informed the Indian government about the surveillance and raised concerns about certain education consultancies that are allegedly sending students abroad illegally. Around 5,000 such cases have already been flagged. In response, the Indian government has asked all states to provide a list of education consultancies operating under their jurisdiction.

Every Document Under Scrutiny

U.S. immigration officers are also reviewing the financial backgrounds of students arriving from India. Those genuinely pursuing education should face no issues, but those engaging in unapproved income-generating activities may be subject to questioning.

– Vikram Shashank, Indian-American

If OPT Is Removed, What Then?

“I took a ₹45 lakh loan to come to the U.S. and repaid some of it through part-time work. If OPT is scrapped, I’ll have to return to India with no guarantee of a job — and no clear way to repay my loan.”

– Akhilesh Poonati, MS graduate in the U.S.

H-1B Challenges Loom Large

The slogan “American jobs for Americans” is gaining momentum. Trump’s policies suggest a future where hiring from India and other countries may be discouraged. H-1B visas could become obsolete. I came here hoping to give my children a better future, but now even they may suffer.

– Manjula Rai, MNC employee in the U.S. on an H-1B visa

Top U.S. Universities with the Most Indian Students

As the number of Indian students pursuing higher education in the United States continues to grow, certain universities have emerged as the most preferred destinations. These institutions not only offer world-class academic programs but also boast large, thriving Indian student communities.

1. New York University (NYU), New York

Leading the list is New York University, with 27,247 Indian students enrolled. Located in the heart of Manhattan, NYU offers an urban campus experience and strong programs in business, tech, and the arts.

2. Northeastern University, Boston

Northeastern University ranks second, hosting 21,023 Indian students. Known for its co-op programs and emphasis on experiential learning, the university has become a popular choice for students in engineering, computer science, and business.

3. Columbia University, New York

With 20,321 Indian students, Columbia University is another major hub. As an Ivy League institution, Columbia attracts high-achieving students seeking elite education and research opportunities.

4. Arizona State University (ASU), Tempe

ASU is home to 18,430 Indian students. Known for its innovation and large international student body, ASU is favored for its strong STEM programs and welcoming campus culture.

5. University of Southern California (USC), Los Angeles

Rounding out the top five is USC, where 17,469 Indian students are currently enrolled. The university’s strong links to the tech, entertainment, and business industries in California make it a key destination.