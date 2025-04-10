Gold Rate Today: April 10 Prices Across Indian Cities

Gold prices in India on April 10 saw a massive surge, reaching an all-time high, as investors turned to gold amid rising global uncertainty. The price of 24-carat gold jumped by ₹29,400 per 100 grams, driven by strong demand following U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff move.

Trump’s announcement of increased trade tariffs has added to fears over global economic stability. As a result, investors are shifting to safe-haven assets like gold, considered a secure option in uncertain times.

Gold prices across major Indian cities were as follows:

Gold Rates (per 10 grams):

Delhi

22K: ₹85,750

24K: ₹93,530

Mumbai

22K: ₹85,600

24K: ₹93,380

Chennai

22K: ₹85,600

24K: ₹93,380

Kolkata

22K: ₹85,600

24K: ₹93,380

Hyderabad

22K: ₹85,600

24K: ₹93,380

Bengaluru

22K: ₹85,600

24K: ₹93,380

Jaipur

22K: ₹85,750

24K: ₹93,530

Lucknow

22K: ₹85,750

24K: ₹93,530

Ahmedabad

22K: ₹85,650

24K: ₹93,430

With global markets reacting to trade developments and investor sentiment remaining cautious, experts believe gold prices may stay high. Gold continues to be a reliable store of value in times of global economic stress.