Gold Rate Today: April 10 Prices Across Indian Cities
Gold prices in India on April 10 saw a massive surge, reaching an all-time high, as investors turned to gold amid rising global uncertainty. The price of 24-carat gold jumped by ₹29,400 per 100 grams, driven by strong demand following U.S. President Donald Trump’s new tariff move.
Trump’s announcement of increased trade tariffs has added to fears over global economic stability. As a result, investors are shifting to safe-haven assets like gold, considered a secure option in uncertain times.
Gold prices across major Indian cities were as follows:
Gold Rates (per 10 grams):
Delhi
22K: ₹85,750
24K: ₹93,530
Mumbai
22K: ₹85,600
24K: ₹93,380
Chennai
22K: ₹85,600
24K: ₹93,380
Kolkata
22K: ₹85,600
24K: ₹93,380
Hyderabad
22K: ₹85,600
24K: ₹93,380
Bengaluru
22K: ₹85,600
24K: ₹93,380
Jaipur
22K: ₹85,750
24K: ₹93,530
Lucknow
22K: ₹85,750
24K: ₹93,530
Ahmedabad
22K: ₹85,650
24K: ₹93,430
With global markets reacting to trade developments and investor sentiment remaining cautious, experts believe gold prices may stay high. Gold continues to be a reliable store of value in times of global economic stress.