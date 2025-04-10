TDP govt targets Posani again, files fresh case in Sullurpet

There seems to be no end in sight to the miseries of Posani Mural Krishna as the TDP-led NDA government has once again aimed its target at the Telugu actor and writer, who was only recently released from jail.

Posani Murali Krishna, who also served as the chairman of Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation under the YSRCP, recently criticized the appointment of media baron BR Naidu as the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). Immediately, Sullurpet police issued a summons to Posani, directing him to appear for an enquiry on April 15. It is yet to be ascertained who filed a complaint.

It may be pointed out that the actor was released from Guntur jail on March 21. He was arrested by Annamayya police from his Hyderabad residence on February 26 for allegedly inciting tension among castes and posting derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Posani was initially taken to Rajampet sub-jail from Hyderabad via Vijayawada and transferred to Kurnool on a PT warrant after a complaint was filed with Adoni Police. He was subsequently moved to Narsaraopet, Guntur, and Suryaraopet in Vijayawada, before being brought back to Kurnool. He was shifted to Guntur based on a complaint lodged with the CID by a TDP activist last year before finally being released.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has criticized the TDP-led NDA government for mistreating Posani, accusing Naidu of using vendetta politics.

YSRCP leaders accused the coalition government of conspiring to deny relief to Posani. They charged the Naidu government with harassing him, without considering that he is 67 years old and suffers from heart and other health ailments.

