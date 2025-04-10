Maniesh Paul tells how he blanked out for seconds after Salman Khan praised him

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Actor Maniesh Paul recalled how he got a call from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who heaped praise on him after seeing him host an award show.

During a chat on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, where the three were discussing Maniesh working with big stars and doing world tours, which he described as “a different game altogether,”

He said, “I remember I was hosting, and Salman sir came… He came and sat at the award night, and I was hosting and having fun, and later he did ‘Aey, Maniesh!’... I blanked out for a few seconds… I said, ‘He took my name, right!’ … (After that) I did my work and left.”

“Suddenly, I got a call in which Salman Khan said, ‘Mind-blowing, you did good, very nice… Salman bol raha hun.’ He said it so casually, like a friend, and I got so very nervous.”

“He then invited me to his Eid party, and he said, ‘There we are doing a show, Da-bangg; you host it.”

Maniesh also talked about insecurities.

“I went to award shows recently and saw big stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar. I am a boy from Malviya Nagar in Delhi, and suddenly I am talking to Bachchan sahab: “Sub sab badhiya ghabra toh nahi rahe,’ and I think to myself, Where did I get this courage from…?”

“But I think big and genuine stars give you warmth on stage… If they see that spark in you, they don’t push you down. Those are actual actors… There are also actors who see the spark in you but don't let you shine.”

Maniesh started his acting with Ghost Bana Dost. He has been in many serials, such as Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Zindadil on ZeeNext, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai on Star One, Wheel Ghar Ghar Mein, and Kahani Shuru with Love Guru. He also did films such as Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus, and JugJugg Jeeyo.

