Genelia Deshmukh shares video of kids practicing football in rain: 'Nothing stops them'

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh gave fans a glimpse into her children’s dedication to football practice despite heavy rain in Mumbai, captioning the moment with “nothing stops them from being there.”

Talking to Instagram stories, Genelia, who boasts 14 million followers, posted a video showing her kids, Riaan and Rahyl, playing football in the stadium amid the downpour.

The post is captioned: “Rain...6 am wakeup...7 am practice... nothing stops them from being there... kids are trying and that's all that matters.”

Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. The couple tied the knot in February 2012 in a traditional Marathi Hindu ceremony. They both made their acting debuts in the 2003 romantic film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'.

Genelia then starred in Tamil films such as 'Boys', 'Sachein', 'Chennai Kadhal', 'Santosh Subramaniam', 'Uthamaputhiran', and 'Velayudham'.

She has also featured in Telugu films such as 'Satyam', 'Samba', 'Sye', 'Naa Alludu', 'Bommarillu', 'Sasirekha Parinayam', and 'Orange'.

The 36-year-old has been part of Hindi movies like 'Masti', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Chance Pe Dance', 'Mister Mummy', and the recently released 'Trial Period'.

Upcoming projects include the sports drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par', alongside Aamir Khan, directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir and Kiran Rao.

The actress also has the Telugu film 'Junior' in the pipeline.

Riteish was last seen in the comedy horror film 'Kakuda', directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, co-starring Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem.

His upcoming projects include 'Visfot', 'Raid 2', and 'Raja Shivaji'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.