Jagan Slams AP Police, Says They're Worse Than Naidu’s Watchmen

Every action has an equal and opposite reaction, YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy warned the TDP-led NDA government, accusing it of creating an atmosphere of fear by stifling dissent.

Addressing YSRCP leaders and cadre in the erstwhile Kurnool district, Jagan remarked, “In a democracy, the government is supposed to ensure the good of the people.”

Citing an example of the arrogance of the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government in the state, the former Chief Minister pointed out that local body by-elections were recently scheduled in 57 locations. Fearing defeat, he alleged, Naidu managed to postpone elections in seven places. However, the YSRCP went on to win 39 of the 50 contested seats, which Jagan described as a testament to the hard work and dedication of its leaders and activists in maintaining the party’s stronghold.

Alleging that Naidu was misusing the police worse than he would his watchmen, Jagan claimed the state was now being governed under the 'Red Book Constitution'.

The YSRCP president also accused the TDP of attempting to rig the Ramagiri MPP election, despite nine out of ten MPTCs from YSRCP winning the seats. He alleged that a police officer had threatened an MLA and his son to vote for the TDP candidate and further claimed that police harassed YSRCP leaders instead of providing court-ordered security.

Highlighting the undemocratic manner in which the local body elections were conducted, Jagan alleged that police tried to prevent YSRCP leaders from reaching the polling venue on time to cast their votes.

“When we protested against the misconduct of the police, false cases were filed against the YSRCP district president and in-charge. Furthermore, Lingamayya, a YSRCP activist from the BC community, was murdered,” Jagan alleged.

Warning Naidu, Jagan concluded by saying that people will rise against his vendetta politics, adding that both Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have witnessed political parties reduced to single digits.

Further, he exhorted the YSRCP cadre and leaders to fight against the atrocities of the TDP government.

