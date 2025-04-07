Red Book Politics: Senior IPS Officers in Andhra Pradesh Seek Central Transfers to Avoid Crucial Roles

While competition among peers is natural in any profession, senior IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh are stepping away from bigger responsibilities. In the latest development, it is understood that Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Chief Atul Singh and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Additional Director General of Police Ravi Shankar Ayyanar have sought transfers to Central services.

This trend gained attention when IPS officer Vineet Brijlal, who was serving as Inspector General of Police (IGP), CID in Andhra Pradesh, moved to Central services as an Inspector General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Sources believe that IPS officers are avoiding higher roles due to pressure from the TDP-led NDA government to implement the 'Red Book' law. It is important to note that TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh had extensively promoted the Red Book during his election campaign. He claimed the book contained names of those who “troubled the TDP under the YSRCP regime” and vowed that he would not spare anyone once the TDP returned to power.

Since the NDA formed the government, it is evident that cases against YSRCP leaders have been mounting. Telugu actor and writer Posani Krishna Murali, who also served as Chairman of the AP Film, TV, and Theatre Corporation under the YSRCP government, was arrested in multiple cases and moved between jails for nearly a month.

More recently, the CID arrived at the Delhi residence of Rajampet MP Midhun Reddy to arrest him in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. This development came just a day after the CID informed the High Court that the investigation was still in its preliminary stages and that Midhun Reddy had not even been named as an accused.

In this context, it is understood that senior IPS officers have been requesting transfers to Central services to avoid being forced to implement the Red Book law.

There are rumours that Vineet Brijlal moved to Central Services because he refused to comply with the government’s instructions. Sources also suggest that Ravi Shankar Ayyanar was appointed CID chief to close all cases against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu related to the Skill Development Corporation scam, sand policy, Fibre Net case, assigned lands case, and the Inner Ring Road case. Under this pressure, Ravi Shankar reportedly decided to switch to the Central services. It is understood that he has been cleared to join the Special Police Operations Unit of the United Nations, with government approval.

Speculation is now rife over who will replace the two IPS officers in top positions at the CID and ACB. According to sources, the government may consider Guntur Range IG Sarvashresth Tripathi and Vijayawada Commissioner of Police (CP) S.V. Rajasekhara Babu for these roles.