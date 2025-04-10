Colin Farrell’s father passes away at 83

Los Angeles, April 10 (IANS) Hollywood actor Colin Farrell’s father, former footballer Eamon Farrell died at the age of 83. It comes after Eamon had been dealing with a long illness.

His death notice, which confirmed his death, said the former Shamrock Rovers player "passed peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, in the loving care of his family and the excellent staff of the Whitworth Ward. Beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Eamon, Catherine, Claudine and Colin and beloved brother of the late Tommy, Maureen and Sean”, reports ‘Mirror.co.uk’.

It further mentioned, "Sadly missed by Rita, step-children William, Keith, Sandra, Aidan, Deborah, Karl, Ciarán and Gary, grandchildren James, Ellen, Henry, Stella and Oscar, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends”.

As per ‘Mirror.co.uk’, the ‘Banshees of Inisherin’ star Colin previously opened up about life with his dad.

Speaking of growing up, Colin said, "I was the baby, so I got away with more. My parents weren't as hawkeyed with me and I think my older brother got the brunt of it and my sisters a little less. They will all tell you I had the easiest time, but I don't think it was because I was the favourite, I think just as a result of my parents' fatigue”.

He also spoke of his dad's football career in the sixties before moving on to other ventures. "Dad played football till he was 26 or 27", he said. "After that he owned a fish-and-chip shop by a golf course, The Little Chip Inn. Honest to God. He never let us forget the wit of that. Then he had a restaurant. He has a health-food store in Dublin called Down To Earth”.

Colin also referred to his family during his winners speech at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in February.

The star won the Best Male Actor gone for his role in ‘The Penguin’, and said on stage, "Thanks to my mum, Rita, my dad, Eamon, and the two people in my life who have made my life so much more special and so much more meaningful, so much more joyful than I ever truly thought possible, my son James and my son, Henry”.

Shamrock Rovers' official Instagram account was among those paying tribute to Eamon following the sad news. They shared a black-and-white image of him in their strip alongside the words: "The death has occurred of former Rovers player Eamon Farrell. Eamon joined Rovers in 1960 at 18 years of age from the famous schoolboy nursery club Home Farm”.

“A half back who was a minor and schoolboy Ireland international, Eamonn played alongside his older brother Tommy (sic)”, they added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.