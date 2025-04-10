'Young India' is my brand, says Telangana CM

Hyderabad, April 10 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that 'Young India' is his brand.

Inaugurating the Young India Police School at Manchirevula in Narsingi in Rangareddy district, he said every chief minister established his brand image.

He recalled that former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh N. T. Rama Rao won the hearts of the poor by launching the Rs 2-a-kg rice scheme.

"Chandrababu Naidu created a brand by developing IT in Hyderabad. People remember Y. S. Rajashekhar Reddy as a farmer's brother. Today I made my own mark with Young India brand," he said.

He claimed that the state government created the 'Young India' brand with inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi.

"The future of the country lies in the classrooms. Hence, we accorded top priority to education and employment," he said.

CM Revanth Reddy pointed out that his government established Young India Skills University to provide technical skills to the unemployed. The government has appointed noted Industrialist Anand Mahindra as the head of the university.

The Chief Minister said that students who join the university will get job security. He claimed that the government is making efforts to promote the Young India Skills University as the best university in the country.

"Efforts are also on to establish Young India Sports University and Academy, aiming to win medals in the next Olympic games," he said.

He mentioned that the government is also constructing Young India Residential Schools. One school is being established in every Assembly constituency over an area of 25 acres.

The Chief Minister stated that the Young Indian Police School is very important for every police personnel. He recalled that the establishment of a police school was included in the election manifesto.

He said the police school would be developed to compete with the Sainik school. "The government is ready to provide substantial funds for this. It's the responsibility of all of us to develop the police school as a role model," he added.

He appealed to private companies to provide financial assistance to the police school as a social responsibility. He announced a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore for the police school and assured all support from the government.

The Chief Minister noted that former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru laid the foundation stones for many universities in the country and that Nehru's vision helped the country reach the level where it can compete with other countries.

"Only a few of the Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers are remembered in the country. The decisions taken by those popular leaders etched a mark in history," he said.

Industry and Information Technology Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Director General of Police Jitender, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C. V. Anand and other officials were present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.